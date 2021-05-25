Murder suspect Raiquan Stapleton arraigned on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County murder suspect’s case continues to make its way through court as Raiquan Stapleton, 25, was arraigned on Tuesday.

He was appointed an attorney.

Stapleton was arrested in January for a fatal shooting on Edenbridge Way.

Kevin Roberts was killed, and another person was hurt as a result of this incident.

Stapleton faces charges including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was given a plea deadline of Friday, July 30.