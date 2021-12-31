KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muse Knoxville rang in the new year a few hours early Friday. The children’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math museum held its “Cheer in the New Year” Celebration at 9:30 a.m. for families to celebrate 2022 without having to stay up until midnight.

The event came complete with noise makers, dance party and a ball drop at noon. The event also served as a fundraiser to help the museum and its school programs.

“I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to have this event here on-sight bringing in 2022 in a safe way,” said Allison Comer, executive director of Muse Knoxville. “We’re having fun and we’re just here celebrating.”