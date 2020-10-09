Muse Knoxville to reopen Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muse Knoxville is reopening to the public on Friday, Oct. 9 after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The children’s museum has exciting new exhibits in store — with new and safe ways to play.

We’re told that in order to keep everyone safe, visitors will have to reserve their playtime in two-hour time slots online.

Other new safety measures include:

Wearing a mask

Following social distancing practices

Additional air sanitizers will also be placed throughout the museum.

In 2019, “The Muse Knoxville” opened a second location in West Town Mall, and the overall organization became known as “Muse Knoxville.”

