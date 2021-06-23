Museum of Appalachia celebrating 4th of July with anvil shoot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia will be celebrating Independence Day with old-fashioned “anvil shoots.” The museum will use gunpowder to launch 150-pound anvils hundreds of feet into the air. According to the museum, anvil shoots were a common way for pioneers to celebrate special occasions, like holidays or elections.

“When the gunpowder ignites and the anvil soars into the air, the earth literally shakes,” says Museum President, Elaine Meyer. “The explosion can be heard for several miles.”

Anvil shoots will occur at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., & 3:00 p.m. The event is free for Museum members, and tickets will be discount 50% through June 28th. Tickets can be purchased at museumofappalachia.org.

The anvil shoots are the centerpiece of a daylong celebration featuring a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, and demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, spinners, weavers, saw millers, and woodworkers.