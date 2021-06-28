Museum of Appalachia closed Tuesday after storms cause damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia will close its doors on Tuesday after a strong thunderstorm knocked down several trees, small and large, and branches were scattered along the pathways.

The museum says that the damage has blocked both the entrance and exit, they’re also sharing their gratitude for a group of volunteers that are ready to help clean up the place.

In a Facebook post they say, “…but we could use all the help we can get! If you’re so inclined, stop in to lend a hand tomorrow so we can get the doors back open!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Museum of Appalachia closed Tuesday due to storm damage

KPD: Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run

Remembering 18-year-old killed in crash

Mother of Summer Wells speaks out

Local man builds jet ski scooter

Dollywood career fairs