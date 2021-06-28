Museum of Appalachia closed Tuesday after storms cause damage

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia will close its doors on Tuesday after a strong thunderstorm knocked down several trees, small and large, and branches were scattered along the pathways.

The museum says that the damage has blocked both the entrance and exit, they’re also sharing their gratitude for a group of volunteers that are ready to help clean up the place.

In a Facebook post they say, “…but we could use all the help we can get! If you’re so inclined, stop in to lend a hand tomorrow so we can get the doors back open!”