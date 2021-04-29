Museum of Appalachia to hold annual Sheep Shearing Day on May 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors are welcome baaaa-ck to the Museum of Appalachia on May 1 for the annual Sheep Shearing Day.

A demonstration of fiber production will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitors will witness the process of fiber production from the shearing of the sheep to the creation of wool products

This video recorded in 2017 shows what to expect during the event.

Admission includes a tour of the Museum farm and village, which contains some three-dozen historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, working gardens, and farm animals.

Sheep Shearing Day will also feature live bluegrass music and demonstrations from sheep herders, blacksmiths, beekeepers, spinners, weavers and others.





A sheep is sheared at the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton, TN. Saturday, May 1, is the annual sheep shearing event, when every sheep gets a trim ahead of summer’s warmer weather.