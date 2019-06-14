Museum of Appalachia to shoot anvils for Independence Day
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) - The Museum of Appalachia marks every Independence Day with an old-fashioned anvil shoot. The museum uses gunpowder to launch ao 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.
When the gunpowder ignites and the anvil soars into the air, the earth will literally shake," says Museum President, Elaine Meyer. "Even though you know what is about to happen, you can't help but be in awe of the staggering blast of the anvil."
The museum has made anvil shooting a nearly 30 year tradition, trying to keep alive a piece of American history. Shoots are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and are the centerpiece of the museum's all-day celebration.
For tickets visit www.museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680.
