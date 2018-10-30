Museum of East Tennessee History offers free admission for veterans, families Nov. 12

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - On Monday, Nov. 12 prior to and following the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Knoxville, the Museum of East Tennessee History is opening its doors to veterans and their families - for free.

The East Tennessee Historical Society, the organization founded in 1834 that helps to run the museum, invites all veterans, active duty military and their families to visit as special guests in order to honor them and their contributions to the country and to the Volunteer State.

“Tennesseans have a proud tradition of stepping to the fore in defense of our nation and earning the state the nickname, the ‘Volunteer State,’” says ETHS Director Cherel Henderson. “We are pleased to honor the contributions of our military, past and present, by inviting them to visit the museum as our special guests on this day.”

The museum's signature exhibition, "Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee" features the history of the region over three centuries and several wars: from the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I and World War II.

Also on display is the feature exhibition "A Home for Our Past: The Museum of East Tennessee History at 25," celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of the Museum of East Tennessee History.

The museum is located at 601 S. Gay St. in downtown Knoxville. Hours of operation for the special free admission day for veterans and their families are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.