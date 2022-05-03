KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of a naked man not far from the Farragut town hall.

Knox County deputies responded to the 11416 Kingston Pike around 7:30 p.m. Sunday where they observed a naked man, later identified as 60-year-old Harrison Perry, in the breezeway of a business plaza.

According to an incident report, the suspect ran out of the back of the breezeway toward his vehicle before he was detained after spotting the responding deputies.

Perry told the deputy that it was a nice day out and he did not have a reason for being naked, the report states.

Through the back of the breezeway is the Farragut Town Hall and a greenway frequently used by local residents, deputies reported there were multiple people exercising near the townhall at the time of the incident.

Perry was arrested and transported to the Roger D Wilson Detention Facility. He faces one count of indecent exposure and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on May 11.