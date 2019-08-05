Nashville man bitten by shark at Florida beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, Florida, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety identified the man as 51-year-old Peter Bourbeau.

Officials said Bourbeau was in knee-deep water when a shark bit his right foot on Sunday. He kicked the shark with his left foot and it swam away.

Bourbeau received minor lacerations to his right foot. He refused transport to the hospital and was released with bandage and dressing, officials said.

The attack followed a pair of attacks that occurred just minutes apart at New Smyrna Beach the day before. A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man just a few feet away were bitten within minutes of each other.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and everyone attacked is expected to be okay.