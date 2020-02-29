Nashville songwriter reminisces about writing “Smoky Mountain Rain” for Ronnie Milsap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap is performing Saturday night in Gatlinburg.

Milsap was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014. One of his biggest hits from 1980 was “Smoky Mountain Rain” written by Dennis Morgan and Kye Flemming.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Morgan over the phone about the song and the songwriting process.

Morgan says the producer and publisher of the song, Tom Collins, wanted a song for Milsap about his hometown.

“There were actually two songs we were working on at the time, and we wrote every day. I still do, at least five days a week. So, we would write for hours and hours because we had so many acts we were writing for. The songs were called ‘I wonder what she’s doing now’ and ‘Appalachian rain,'” said Morgan.

Morgan said Collins didn’t think either of those songs worked for Ronnie Milsap and that’s where “Smoky Mountain Rain” was born.

“The discussion would happen in the writers’ room and Ronnie’s from that area. Appalachian rain didn’t sound good. So, it made since to go with ‘Smoky Mountain Rain.’ Some days you just stare and other days you write two songs. That was one of those good days where we wrote a hit song,” Morgan said.

Morgan says the first two lines of the song were about his life at the time.

I thumbed my way from LA back to Knoxville

I found those bright lights ain’t where I belonged

“The first two lines of the song were about hitchhiking home. I did that many times going back to Minnesota and from Minnesota to (Tennessee), you know. I was an old hitchhiking expert by 18.”

The song did hit number one on billboard charts and was listed as number 96 on RollingStone’s Top 100 Country Songs of All Time list. But Morgan says for him it’s not about that.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think about it, it has no affect on me whatsoever. I live in this place of creativity, it’s my bud, it’s my best friend. So, I don’t pay attention to all that stuff. When I hear him sing the song on the radio, it means a million times more to me than some chart,” said Morgan.

In 2019, Milsap released another version of the song featuring Dolly Parton.

“She was great in it. She really put an edge to it. As in, keep going sucker I’m not here anymore. She’s the greatest, and those two together. That record was great,” Morgan said.

Over the last 40 years, Morgan has written more than 3,000 songs for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton, Faith Hill and Tim Mcgraw. He has written 11-12 songs for Ronnie Milsap.