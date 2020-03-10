Nation celebrates Harriet Tubman Day; Knoxville Opera performs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. celebrating the achievements of an American hero on Tuesday with National Harriet Tubman Day.

It’s been 107 years since the abolitionist passed away, buried with military honors at a cemetery in Auburn, New York.

The civil rights icon was born into slavery, escaped a plantation in Maryland before sacrificing her freedom more than a dozen times to help free slaves.

After buying a house in upstate New York, the American hero served as a spy, scout, nurse and cook in the US Army during the Civil War.

She even worked alongside Susan B. Anthony in the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

The Knoxville Opera will be sharing her story in early May, with two performances at The Bijou Theatre.

“Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed that Line to Freedom” will be showing Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 3.

Tickets are on sale online.

