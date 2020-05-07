National Day of Prayer Celebrated in Townsend a little different this year

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Thursday, in Townsend, local ministries celebrated National Day of Prayer, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was observed on Facebook.

“For the last seven years we have done a National Day of Observance Prayer in Townsend. Normally we are out in the field downtown with a trailer and with today’s virus we couldn’t do that. So, what we did, we got videos of the participates from the past years.” Chris Taylor – Deacon Church of the Cove Townsend

Even though they have never done it online before, the participates feel like the event was a huge success.

“We meet virtually. And it’s a very unusual deal, but it came off very well. We were very pleased with it. God was in it. That’s what it’s all about,” said Taylor.

Governor Bill Lee, among other politicians participated in helping Townsend celebrate the event.

The National Day of Prayer was created by a Joint Resolution of Congress in 1952.

Ever since then, on the first Thursday in May, politicians, pastors, and people of faith have joined in prayer.

