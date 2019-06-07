National Doughnut Day: Sweet deals to celebrate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s National Doughnut Day, and we have a sweet sampling of specials.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts hopes to giveaway 1 million doughnuts. “Visit one of our participating shops and choose your favorite doughnut. That’s it! No purchase necessary, limited one free doughnut per guest,” according to its website.

Dunkin’: Get a free doughnut with any beverage purchase.

Duck Donuts: Get a free classic donut. Classic flavors include bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar coated donuts, They’re going with a beach bash theme and say the classic flavors originated on the beaches of the Outer Banks where it opened 12 years ago.

Pop’s Original Donuts is celebrating by helping raise money for the Helen Ross McNabb Center and the Young-Williams Animal Center.

Status Dough is introducing three new vegan doughnuts: Honey glazed cake- tastes like an old fashioned; Snickerdoodle and powdered sugar cake doughnut.

Richy Kreme Donuts: Get a free donut with every dozen from 6 a.m. until they sell out.

Master Donuts in Lenior City: Purchase one dozens glazed donuts and get a glazed donut for free; purchase one dozen mixed doughnuts and get one doughnut of your choice for free. They also have some free samples.

Beaver’s Dough Joe: Get a free donut with the purchase of doughnuts or a free fritter or cinnamon roll with the purchase of the same or lesser value while supplies last. Limit one per customer.

It’s #NationalDonutDay, America! Celebrate with a FREE donut with any beverage purchase today, June 7th. Tag the person you’ll #DunkOut to Dunkin’ with ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ycbD5UHkTU— Dunkin’ (@dunkindonuts) June 7, 2019

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut at any Walmart store Friday in the bakery section. Limit one per person, while supplies last. The giant retailer expects to give away 1.2 million donuts. Now, that’s a lot of doughnuts.

Doughnut or donut? Doughnut came first, showing up in 1809. Donut didn’t show up until late 1800s and really took off after the chain Dunkin’ Donuts started to spread and gain popularity. It now just calls itself “Dunkin.”

Most writing guides prefer doughnut to donut, but either way, they are pretty good.

There also is some history behind this day: National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser in Chicago for The Salvation Army. The goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression and to honor The Salvation Army “Lassies” of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.