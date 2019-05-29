National Enquirer Live attraction denies insensitive handing of Princess Diana's death
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Just a week after the attraction's grand opening, National Enquirer Live is getting national attention.
The Daily Beast referred to the tabloid museum as a "theme park," claiming the attraction created a ride around Princess Diana's horrific "fiery" death. The online editorial newspaper says it was done "in poor taste."
A spokesperson for the National Enquirer museum attraction says while a big portion of the museum is focused on the royals, it is not done maliciously.
"In the Royals' Closet area of National Enquirer Live is a 500 square foot gallery dedicated to the royal family. A lot of interactive things to do, most of it focused on iconic clothing they've worn through the years," said spokesperson Rick Laney.
Laney says in the back of the gallery is a three-foot kiosk that is a locator map talking about Princess Diana's crash and subsequent death, but he maintains there is nothing gory or offensive in the attraction.
