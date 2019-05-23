National Enquirer Live attraction set to open Friday in Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - A new attraction is set to open on Friday in Pigeon Forge. The National Enquirer Live Museum is a family-friendly attraction that will bring the famous supermarket tabloid to life.
The 20,000 square foot attraction will allow visitors to explore new National Enquirer exclusives on the stories that changed the course of history, including the JFK conspiracy and the biggest crimes of the past century.
"Because of the work that has gone into putting this attraction together, our museum has the largest archive of National Enquirers we think maybe anywhere in the world," said Holly Jones with National Enquirer Live. "We've made a special effort to make all of these exhibits very immersive so that you can really engage with the content with all of your senses."
Jones says the museum will have a little something for everyone to enjoy. The museum, located at 2115 Parkway, opens its doors at noon Friday.
Local News
