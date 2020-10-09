National Night Out event aims to strengthen relationship between Knoxville Police, community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nationwide effort to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and their communities is just on the horizon.

National Night Out is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Although there won’t be an in-person celebration this year, there are still plenty of ways you and your neighborhood can participate this year.

Knoxville Police Department says you can decorate in blue, leave your lights on, send thank you notes and even host a drive-thru celebration.

To register with KPD call 865-215-1519.

