KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temporary single-lane closures along the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in Sevier County will begin Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the intermittent closures will allow for trees to be removed along the busy roadway. The roadway will remain open but delays are expected. The single-lane closures will run from 7 a.m. Jan. 18 to noon Jan. 28.



Photos courtesy of: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The single-lane closures on the highway will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Fridays. No lane closures will be in effect on weekends.