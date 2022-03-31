KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Poetry, defined by Britannica as literature evoking emotion through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound and rhythm, gets a spotlight during the month of April. National Poetry Month begins April 1 and East Tennessee is home to poets laureates who laud their communities with their verse and participate in events.

The Academy of American Poets launched National Poetry Month back in 1996 in order to remind the public “that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters,” the group states on its website, adding that through the years the month has become the largest literary celebration in the world.

Locally, the cities of Knoxville and Oak Ridge each boast a poet laureate; Knoxville’s current poet laureate is Rhea Carmon and Oak Ridge’s current honorary poet laureate is Erin Elizabeth Smith. The state of Tennessee’s poet laureate is Margaret Britton Vaughn of Bell Buckle, Tenn.

The Knoxville Writers’ Guild is hosting “A Celebration of Poetry” on Thursday, April 7 which will feature Knoxville poet laureate Rhea Carmon (RheaSunshine) as she helps to commemorate Poetry Month.

The art of poetry was again catapulted to the spotlight in January 2021 when then-22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate and Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman delivered her poem, “The Hill We Climb” during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Gorman’s recitation of her poem earned her instant praise and she has published poetry collections.