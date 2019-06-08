BREAKING NEWS

Local News

National Weather Service: EF0 tornado and landspout hit Blount County Friday afternoon

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 02:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 02:13 PM EDT

MARYVILLE (WATE) The National Weather Service in Morristown did a survey Saturday morning from Friday afternoon's storms in Blount County.

NWS surveyed two different storms: one of them happened 7 miles northwest of Maryville and the other happened 3 miles southwest of Maryville.

NWS the first storm surveyed was a landspout that produced little damage. A landspout is narrow, rope-like condensation funnels that form while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft.

The 2nd storm surveyed was more than likely a tornado with winds around 80 MPH, which is considered an EF0. There was some reported damage with tree limbs broken and a snapped power pole. This occurred around 3:45 p.m. 3 miles southwest of Maryville.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center