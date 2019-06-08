National Weather Service: EF0 tornado and landspout hit Blount County Friday afternoon
MARYVILLE (WATE) The National Weather Service in Morristown did a survey Saturday morning from Friday afternoon's storms in Blount County.
NWS surveyed two different storms: one of them happened 7 miles northwest of Maryville and the other happened 3 miles southwest of Maryville.
NWS the first storm surveyed was a landspout that produced little damage. A landspout is narrow, rope-like condensation funnels that form while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft.
The 2nd storm surveyed was more than likely a tornado with winds around 80 MPH, which is considered an EF0. There was some reported damage with tree limbs broken and a snapped power pole. This occurred around 3:45 p.m. 3 miles southwest of Maryville.
