(TENNESSEE) — Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week is right around the corner.

The National Weather Service announced Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week is set for Feb. 28 through March 6.

The statewide tornado drill and a NOAA weather radio test will happen on Friday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the week HERE.

You can also test your severe weather knowledge by taking a special WATE 6 On Your Side quiz HERE.