KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s National Zookeeper Appreciation Week, a time to thank all the staff at Zoo Knoxville and at zoos everywhere that have made sure the animals were cared for throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Even when Zoo Knoxville’s gates were closed to the public, staff was there feeding and enriching the animals.

Now, they’re working extra hard to keep the public safe, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing frequently.

Happy Zookeeper Appreciation Week!

