Nation’s largest rehabilitation center for birds of prey coming to Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Eagle Foundation is opening a new headquarters in Kodak. On Tuesday, the group held a groundbreaking for the building.

The headquarters will be seven miles from 7 Island Birding Park. According to the Executive Director of the American Eagle Foundation, Jessica Halls, it will be the nation’s largest education and rehabilitation center for birds of prey. Halls said that the rehab hospital here will be able to serve thousands of birds of prey, this is especially important because there is a need for more bird rehabs in Tennessee.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better spot, and ironically enough we purchased it right in the middle of a global pandemic, and when I went to the board and said, ‘hey, this is our plan’,” said Halls.

Halls said that the land cost around $500,000 and spans 57.43 acres. She explained that the foundation was able to buy the land thanks to the generous contributions of its donors.

Currently, the foundation performs its education work at Dollywood, but within the new facility, they will have the space and resources to host educational events and workshops. The foundation is hoping to open its new headquarters in September 2022.