Nationwide Sierra Leone phone scam hits East Tennessee

KNXOVILLE, Tenn (WATE/KLFY) - A nationwide phone scam from Sierra Leone hits several people in East Tennessee.

It’s called the “One Ring” scam. The aim is to have you call the international number back, resulting in high phone charges. DO NOT call back. Instead, authorities recommend simply blocking these numbers.

There are also several apps you can install to identify potential scam phone calls. ‬