KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Snow is still on the ground in the Smokies after Saturday’s snowfall.

The LeConte Lodge located in the Great Smoky Mountains was still coved in snow Sunday. Overall, the lodge said they received nearly 10 inches of snow on Saturday.











Throughout Sunday, the temperatures are expected to rise quickly to near 50°. For those in the mountains, the lodge said to expect a lot of melt, causing trails to be a slog higher up.

US 441 (Newfound Gap Road) is still temporarily closed, but Cherokee Orchard Rd is open.