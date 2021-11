KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board reports nearly 1,000 customers are without power in South Knoxville on Monday afternoon.

KUB says restoration time is estimated at around 6 p.m.

KUB said, “We are aware of an outage in your area affecting 963 customers and are working to restore power as soon as possible. Based on experience with similar events, KUB estimates restoration on 11/08/2021 06:00 p.m.”