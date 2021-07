KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 1,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers in Sevier County are without power after a car struck a pole, causing the powers lines to go down on Boyds Creek Highway, according to KUB.

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department also reported that MVA power lines were down on Boyds Creek Highway near Jim Fain Road.

As of 8:40 a.m., there is no estimated restoration time for the outage.