Nearly 300 Knoxville residents utilized housing assistance in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the pandemic, government officials put programs in place to try and keep people in their homes. The city is sharing who in the area used COVID-19 relief money to try and keep a roof over their heads.

The housing assistance dashboard shows when and where people are asking for help and getting relief through available programs in Knoxville. When the pandemic began in 2020, it was mainly households with extremely low income getting help, but by the middle of the year, low and moderate-income households were receiving help as well.

Knoxville COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program Dempgraphics

(Data from Knoxville COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program)

The city’s COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program ended June 30, 2021. The goal of the program was to help an estimated 570 renter households and 140 homeowner households with housing payments.