KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One woman is dead after an early Wednesday morning house fire in North Knox County.

Rural Metro responded to a structure fire with an explosion on Fort Sumter Road around 3 a.m. on Oct. 25. When crews arrived they found a single-wide trailer in flames. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said nearby family members alerted them that a woman was inside and unable to get out.

“Unfortunately there was an individual who lost their life in the fire,” Larry Wilder with Rural Metro said. “It was a female who was the only occupant of the house at the time.”

The woman was in her 60s.

Darrell Wiser lives down the road. He was woken up after he heard an explosion.

“I was asleep, heard a loud explosion, it shook the house, rattled the windows. I turned over it was 2:40 in the morning,” Wiser said. “I didn’t know if a tree fell or what had happened.”

Wiser said he called his son to make sure he was okay.

“He told me he was still up because he had just got home from work,” Wiser said. “He said the windows rattled down in the basement too. I live in a solid brick house with a 12-inch block around the basement and it shook.”

The fire has been put out and no other homes were damaged. The Knox County Fire Investigation Unit is in charge of the investigation. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

“Good practice, make sure you have proper working smoke alarms in the house,” Wilder said “These need to be changed every 10 years that’s the lifespan of them. Make sure you have good batteries in them and test them once a month.”