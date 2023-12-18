KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Neighbors are hoping to save a historic Knoxville church that is in danger of being demolished.

Jennifer Montgomery is a history blogger and realtor. She also owns property in the Parkridge Community of East Knoxville.

“I bought the house down the street about 20 years ago and I lived in it up until maybe five years ago when I moved out to a farm, but I still own the house and I stay here from time to time,” she explained.

According to Montgomery, the church at 2100 Washington Avenue was built in the late 1920s and was the first Quaker church in the area. She has watched the church go from a thriving part of the community to now an eyesore to many.

“When I first moved here this was my first house I ever bought and so it’s a really fond memory and part of that fond memory is them still having church here,” Montgomery said. “There was a congregation that it seemed like they would have something every night of the week.”

When the congregation moved out of the building it sat vacant for years. The owner abandoned it and the city acquired the property in April 2022.

“Over the years there’s been vandalism, trespassing,” stated Montgomery. “So it’s kind of amazing the parts of it that’s still there are still there.”

According to city leaders, they have attempted to find a community partner willing and able to renovate the building. According to the city, it would cost more than $1 million to restore the building.

“I sure hope there’s hope for the building at least some part of it could stay but I don’t know, I think it’s in very bad shape,” she said.

Talks to demolish the building are in the works, but it must be approved by the Historic Zoning Commission. Many hope that doesn’t happen.

“This was an important part of Knoxville history at least in some small way and it’s very meaningful to the neighborhood and we are potentially going to lose the story,” Montgomery said.

The city will meet with the Historic Zoning Commission on Thursday.

City leaders say that even if demolition is approved, there’s a window of time for an interested party to propose a credible redevelopment plan for the property for the building to be able to stay.