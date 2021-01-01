Neighbors place luminaries to celebrate new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On New Year’s Eve, one local neighborhood marked the new year a little different than others.
People along Glensprings Drive in West Knoxville lit luminaries and placed them along the side of the road.
Neighbors said while the year has been hard, the luminaries were an effort to share joy and love with one another.
