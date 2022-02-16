CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Caryville Fire Department says three people died after a fire broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at Cove Lake Circle Mobile Home Park. Now, their neighbors are devastated to hear that three of their own are now gone.

“I woke up and my mother is here, and she was hollering, ‘come outside and it was ablaze,” said a neighbor, Kimberly Summers.

Robert Stooksbury with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department said two women and one man are now dead, “the call came in of possible entrapment, possible people in the structure. But when you have a fully involved structure, you do the best you can.”

“It was scary for me and I just stood there and I just prayed, ‘please don’t let there be anybody in there’ because I never saw anyone run out and when you don’t see someone run out or scream or anything then you kind of know,” said Summers.

Cheryl Marlow said she was close to one of the women who she said used to babysit her grandson,

“I moved up here 15 years ago and she’s one of the ladies that I run around with and just hung out with,” said Marlow. “We’re all going to miss her so bad. Everybody in town knew her. She’s very well-liked. I mean, she’d give you anything.”

Marlow adds that they were good neighbors that she’s going to miss.

“There ain’t much to do in this little town, but when you got friends that are close and there’s not many left now.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials with the fire investigation.