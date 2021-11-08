KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell couple is one of many business owners being featured on a new Netflix show called Swap Shop which focuses on ‘picking’ in East Tennessee. Jennifer and Doug Seals own Pickers Paradise and said they were beyond excited to be featured in the show.

“Swap Shop”, a radio show broadcasted from Rogersville, shares deals on collectors of cars, comics, and other antique items. From there business owners race to get to the best deal first.

“It’s really a fun show and it’s truly realistic. It’s not fake. It’s not made up. This is what you see is what you get. You get a bunch of crazy people that are passionate about picking,” said Jennifer Seals.

“They do a good job of showcasing East Tennessee,” said Doug Seals. “They were very interested in how we are, how we pick, how we make a living, and how we buy and resale in Tennessee.”

The Seals shared that when they were first contacted to be on the show, they thought it was a scam.

“I thought it was a scam, I ignored this New York number, for I can’t tell you for how long,” said Jennifer Seals. “One thing led to another and, eventually, they came to the store and did what they call a sizzle.”

“Next thing we know, one thing led to another and they loved us and loved the other people and Netflix is like these the crazy people we want and they did it.”

Nirvana Comics in Knoxville is also one of the businesses featured in the show. It premieres on Nov. 9 and there will be a viewing party at 6 p.m. at 316 Market Street in Clinton. The business owners featured in the show will be there in addition to a range of food trucks.