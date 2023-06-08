KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new bar in South Knoxville is looking to take patrons back to a much groovier time. The new 1970s-themed bar ‘Fly by Night‘ is filled with antiques from the era, only enhancing the bar-goer experience looking for a good time.

“We just like to create transportive experiences for people,” Ryan Shanley said as he sat next to co-owner, Jocelyn Morin.

The pair agreed that getting their hands on some of the antique pieces people were a feat of their own.

“One of Ryan and I’s favorite things to do is antiquing, we’ve had a passion for antique furniture for a long time so over the past two years we’ve been curating this collection of things through a combination of estate sales, thrifting, lots of Facebook marketplace,” explained Morin.

In addition to the atmosphere, ‘Fly by Night’ will also feature a full drink menu, many inspired by what was popular during the time period. Morin said this includes an updated Harvey Wallbanger and a classic dirty martini.

‘Fly by Night‘ will host their grand opening to the public Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m. The new business is located at 906 Sevier Avenue, Suit 126 in South Knoxville.

Shanley and Morin also own the Tern Club in Downtown Knoxville.