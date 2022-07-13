KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center held a grand opening for its new Orthopaedic Institute on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The facility replaces the former Advanced Orthopaedic Center and UTMC says it is a one-stop shop for all things orthopedic. It is the result of a partnership between UT Medical Center, OrthoTennessee and University Orthopaedic Surgeons. According to UTMC, the partnership will bring the most comprehensive orthopedic care — including musculoskeletal research — to the area.

“This is just a great day for the University of Tennessee Medical Center and for my former group, OrthoTennessee. Our group started with one doctor back in 1977 and it has now grown to 13 physicians and many advanced practice providers and now this 91,000 -square-foot facility” said George Baddour, vice-president of the Orthopaedic Institute.

UT Medical Center leaders cut the ribbon, opening The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Institute. (WATE)

The blue light system turned on inside an operating room at UTMC’s Orthopaedic Institute (WATE)

Operating room inside UTMC’s Orthopaedic Institute (WATE)

Physical therapy and rehabilitative care gym at UTMC’s Orthopaedic Institute (WATE)

Inside of University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Institute (WATE)

Inside of University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Institute (WATE)

University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Institute (WATE)

The three-story facility includes patient exam rooms, on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an outpatient orthopaedic ambulatory surgery center and a research center. The first floor of the building will hold the ambulatory surgery center, which includes five operating rooms and an advanced imaging center. The second floor holds the University Orthopaedic Surgeons’ practice and OrthoTennessee physical therapy. On the third floor is 17,000 square feet of space for orthopaedic and other medical research.

“Our ORs feature the Indigo Blue Lighting system which is state of the art. Only one of three facilities in the state of Tennessee that has this technology. Its UV lighting that cuts down on any kind of infection or organisms in the rooms when the lights are off they will have a 25 percent kill rate of any organisms – and when they are on they will have a 100 percent kill rate of any organisms in the facility so that’s helping keep our patients safe which makes everyone happy,” said Brooke Dougherty, OR clinical manager.

The facility is expected to employ 150 people, including 14 orthopaedic surgeons. The number of employees could expand to 180 as the facility grows.

In total, leaders expect the center to care for around 225-275 patients a day.