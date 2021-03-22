New affordable housing complex opens in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A major apartment complex just opened up in Gatlinburg.

Mountain Brook Apartments broke ground early in 2020, now, there are 120 units ready that are within walking distance to the downtown strip off of Hughes Road.

Developers built the complex in the hopes of offering more affordable housing options in Sevier County.

To meet demand, Mountain Brook has offered pre-leasing reservation program, and the first apartment building will welcome its new occupants as early as April 1.

