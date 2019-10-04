New Ancient Lore Village set to preview suite to public

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting Saturday, Oct. 12, the public will have the option to see Bokies Bungalow, the first suite built as part of the planned Ancient Lore Village resort. A project that’s been in the works since late April.

“We broke ground on this dwelling April 22, and we just had punch out last Friday,” CEO of Ancient Lore Village Matthew Cross said.

Cross explained what the resort is like and what you will get to see a taste of the creativity going into the concept of the getaway.

Not everyone is on board though. A group called “Keep The Urban Wilderness Peaceful” has protested the villages plans.