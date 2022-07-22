KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to TDOT, there’s enough litter across the state to amount to 15 pieces per person, and it costs more than $15 million a year to clean it up. Keep Knoxville Beautiful, along with the city, is trying to bring about change with an app that reports litter in the community.

“I see it everywhere when I’m driving, I can’t keep my mind off of it,” said Khann Chove, the executive director of the organization that has worked to keep the Knoxville area litter free.

Some Knoxville residents feel the same as Chov that their community is on the short end of the stick when it comes to litter.

According to Keep America Beautiful, of the 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground across the country, 24 billion are along roadways and 26 billion are along waterways. The Tennessee River is a prime example.

“Our river is really dirty, and it’s really polluted. It’s among the worst plastic polluted rivers in the whole world, and a big problem is plastic bags,” Chov said.

Now she is hoping people will step up after realizing they can help keep their area clean right from their phones.

“One of our main goals is to lessen litter and to teach people what they can do,” Chov said.

How to download the “My Knoxville” app:

Download the My Knoxville app and create an account. Submit a request under the “litter” tab. Next, type in the address or where on the road the litter is located. Add pictures to help service members find it.

“If litter is not reported then sometimes these roads aren’t even visited,” Chov said.

Those not wanting to download the app can dial 3-1-1. Anyone outside of Knox County should call 865-215-4311 to make a report.

Chov said the app is a step toward a solution and less pollution.

“If we have more of us doing this then we can try to keep the problem at bay,” she said.

Each litter request should be completed within 30 days.