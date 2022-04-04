KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new art gallery made its grand debut during Knoxville’s First Friday festivities.

Pivot Point Fine Art Gallery is in the historic Emory Place neighborhood. Don Stoner and Faith Ferguson have filled the inside of the 130-year-old building with artwork from local, regional, and national artists.

The artists on display use a range of materials in their work, including paint, ceramic, and glass. Stoner plans to regularly rotate the gallery and keep bringing in new art.

He’s excited to be in the neighborhood and create what will hopefully be an arts and cultural center.

His goal is to create that first bridge and first “wow” moment for first-time buyers.

“I’m hoping, they spend some time connecting with a piece of art that they really like and connect with the artist, and we would love for them to find a piece of art that they want to take home and enjoy for the next 10 or 20 years,” said Stoner.

You can visit Pivot Point from Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 15 Emory Place.