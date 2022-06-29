KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new feature is available to AT&T users in Knoxville to make it easier for emergency services to find wireless 9-1-1 callers.

The “Locate Before Route” feature uses GPS instead of cell towers to provide a more precise location for people who call 9-1-1 from a mobile device. According to AT&T, the technology narrows down the location of a wireless caller to within about 55 yards. The hope is this will allow EMS to respond faster to an emergency.

The new feature is only available on the AT&T network and it will automatically work on mobile 9-1-1 calls nationwide.

“Providing our customers with reliable connectivity and high-quality service on America’s largest wireless network is what we strive for everyday at AT&T. Launching this industry-leading public safety solution allows us to ultimately help improve the connections and efficiency for our wireless customers by offering more accurate service when making emergency calls,” Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network.

Over the nearly 250 million 9-1-1 calls made each year, 80% are made from wireless devices according to National Emergency Number Association.