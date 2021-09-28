New book to be featured on the Storybook Trail of the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A story about best friends, Bear and Deer, is coming to the Storybook Trail of the Smokies. Along the trail, visitors can find interactive educational activities based on a rotating selection of Smokies-themed books along the one-mile Cosby Nature Trail near Cosby Campground.

From October 9 through November 9, the trail will feature activities based on “A Search for Safe Passage,” written by Frances Figart and illustrated by Emma DuFort, who are both members of the Great Smoky Mountains Association. This is the fifth book to be used on the storybook trail.

“I wrote this book especially for young people who enjoy being out in nature and seeing wildlife as I did when I was a kid and still do today,” said Figart. “It features 19 different animal species that make their home in the park and outside its boundary in the Pigeon River Gorge near Cosby, where the story is set.”

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Figart and DuFort will be at the trailhead to interact with visitors, sign books, and answer questions from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Follow the Storybook Trail of the Smokies Facebook page for more information on the books, author events, and activities to accompany each book.

The trail was created by a partnership between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the University of Tennessee Extension Cocke County Office and the Great Smoky Mountains Association. It is free to use and can be accessed seven days a week.