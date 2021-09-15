New building represents growth for Knoxville marketing company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville marketing company, ADS Phoenix, held a ribbon-cutting for its new location on Chambliss Ave. The new building is 8500 square feet and includes office and meeting space on the first and second floors and dedicated storage and fulfillment space on the ground floor.

“We’ve grown by leaps and bounds over the last nine years, and we are grateful to our clients and vendors for partnering with us,” said Dave Kerschbaum, President of ADS Phoenix Inc. “COVID has been tough on the community and continues to be, but our team has emerged stronger than ever, and our new location provides a wonderful environment from which to work and showcase our capabilities.”

ADS Phoenix was founded in 1985 as American Data Systems and worked with local businesses to create general office supplies including letterhead and envelopes. As the needs of business changed so did the company. It changed its name to ADS Phoenix and specializing in graphic design.

Since Kerschbaum became the company President in 2012, the company has increased its revenue by over 500%, and the staff has grown from four to 11 team members. The company’s headquarters moved in early 2015. However, they have since outgrown that facility and purchased the new facility in 2021 to provide the company with the space needed as they continue to grow.