New CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people: what is still unknown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated Monday.

According to the CDC, being fully vaccinated means it’s been two since receiving the first and second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

For people falling under those categories, life can be a little, tiny bit more normal.

“It’s exciting and we’re glad to see the CDC beginning to provide guidance for a more vaccinated world,” Dr. Mark Browne, Chief Medical Officer of Covenant Health, said.

Browne said it’s not time to say a ‘post vaccinated world,’ yet.

But, those who have been fully vaccinated, can start hanging out with others in the same boat without wearing masks or social distancing, Browne said referring to the CDC guidelines.

Fully vaccinated people can also gather with one other unvaccinated household without wearing masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with have an underlying health condition.

“They don’t have an underlying disease, they don’t have a disease or a health condition that would make them at greater risk for bad outcomes with COVID,” Browne said.

Browne said the new guidelines largely focus on the risk for the unvaccinated person.

If you take a look at the new guidelines, you’ll notice not a lot has changed when it comes to interacting with the general public.

Browne said it’s because when the vaccines were going through trials, they were mainly finding out whether the vaccines will prevent the person from getting COVID-19 after getting the shot; and if they catch the disease, how serious will the side effects be.

He said the good news on that front is that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths for those who were fully vaccinated, hospitalizations were greatly reduced, and severe disease was greatly reduced in those studies.

“What none of those official trials studied as an endpoint was the transmission of the disease. Right? Or the asymptomatic spread of the disease,” Browne said.

Browne said there is growing evidence that shows the vaccine does appear to prevent asymptomatic spread and transmission of the virus.

However, he said studies are lagging behind and aren’t yet confirmed.

“Remember, we started this a year ago. Just a little more than a year ago. So, we’re still moving at a very rapid pace, we’re still moving in a very positive way, but we’re waiting on a lot of the literature and a lot of the science to demonstrate,” Browne said.

Browne said to combine the fact that the studies aren’t yet completed, with the fact that less than 10% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.

In Knox County, only 9.12% of the population has completed the series of vaccinations.

That means nearly 90% still aren’t – the percentage is similar statewide.

“We still have a significant number of people who are at risk. And you can’t walk down the street and tell there’s a risk. Right? So, for those reasons, that’s why we still have to, at this point, continue to practice all of these preventative measures that are recommended by the CDC,” Browne said.

Browne said most people are eligible to receive the vaccines now, and more places are starting to offer them.

So, he urges people to get vaccinated because that’s one part of creating herd immunity in the community.

Browne said herd immunity includes three parts: those who are fully vaccinated and have had COVID-19, those who haven’t had the virus and are immunized, and then those who’ve had the disease, but haven’t been vaccinated at all.

Browne said the more people vaccinated means the closer we’ll get to herd immunity, and the closer we’ll all get to going back to more normalcy.

But, in the meantime, continue to wash your hands, socially distance, wear masks (unless you fall under the situations listed by the CDC) and stay at home if you’re sick.

The Knox County Health Department added this statement about the updated CDC guidelines: