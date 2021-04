KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville’s new Chick-fil-A location on West Broadway Avenue is opening Wednesday, April 7.

The popular fast food restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. but it won’t be like the chain’s popular giveaway opening.

Company officials say that in place of the traditional Chick-Fil-A first 100 grand opening celebration, this opening will be marked by surprising 100 local heroes with a year’s worth of food.

Chick-Fil-A will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America.