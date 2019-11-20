New details in homicide investigation for remains found in bag along Douglas Lake in March

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new details in its homicide investigation for a bag of human remains found along Douglas Lake back in March.

The TBI saying the case is being investigated as a homicide and has been from the beginning.

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, someone found a bag containing human remains along the shore of Douglas Lake in Jefferson County.

Initial investigation details by the Jefferson County County Sheriff’s Office revealed the victim appeared to be an adult male. He was wearing a “Walking Dead” T-shirt and blue jeans, and they were able to recover the name “Gerald” from a leather belt.

An approximate body description of the victim was shared by TBI officials, who said they were between 5 to 5’8″ tall, weighing around 158 pounds.

While the condition of the remains hasn’t allowed for investigators to determine the victim’s ethnicity, the possibility of the person being of Hispanic descent has not been ruled out.

The TBI also saying Wednesday that they’ve released a Spanish-language news release asking for more information.

The TBI also confirmed the remains were found contained in a 2008 edition Thompson Cigar Company “Match Play” Golf bag.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

