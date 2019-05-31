New details on demolition process of Ft. Loudon recycling plant Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling in Old North Knoxville on fire on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (David Killibrew / WATE) [ + - ] Video

We are learning the details of a timeline to begin the process of demolishing a north Knoxville facility after a massive fire at the start of May.

We've been following that blaze at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling. Fire crews worked around the clock to extinguish the fire and millions of gallons of water were used, since then the city has ordered no new materials to be brought into the facility.

A spokesperson for the city of Knoxville tells us twelve trailers and four open-top carts have been allowed back on the property since they could no longer be stored at Helen Ross McNabb.

As far as a timeline for demolition, property owners tell city officials they plan to get a demolition permit this week.

Both the fire marshal's office and the codes department have told the property owners that they have thirty days to make significant progress with clean up of the site. The codes department will follow up to make sure that clean-up is done.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update the details as they become available.

