KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new trail is being added to the Historic Dogwood Trails & Gardens program for the first time in more than 20 years.

The West Hills Dogwood Trail will debut on March 24 when a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at John Bynon Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Dogwood Arts, community leaders and the West Hills neighborhood homeowners will celebrate the trail’s grand opening.

Dogwood Arts said creating the new trail required years of preparation by homeowners and community organizers. The West Hills Community Association has worked to be recognized as an official Dogwood Trail since 2016. The group worked to meet the rigorous guidelines regarding community involvement and exceeded the expectations of the Dogwood Trails & Gardens Committee to make their dream a reality.

“After spending several months during a historic pandemic, volunteers canvassed the neighborhood knocking on doors, leaving cards, and flyers, and speaking with more than 400 residents along the proposed route. The result was an astounding 97.5% positive response rate,” said Lee Hume, President of the West Hills Community Association. “Becoming an official part of the Dogwood Arts Trails & Gardens program sets a standard of excellence that will not only encourage beautiful lawns and landscapes but will raise community pride.”

According to Dogwood Arts, West Hills is one of the most established, best known and largest neighborhoods in Knoxville. It was developed in the 1950s and was the city’s first major post-World War II subdivision. Despite a boom in commercial development in the 1970s and 1980s, West Hills has retained its residential character, due in large part to “its aggressive neighborhood advocacy group, the West Hills Community Association.”

The first Dogwood Trail was planted in 1955. Now, the 13 trails span over 85 miles of architecturally diverse, blooming neighborhoods in all four quadrants of Knoxville. The trails are open to the public from April 1-30. Find out more at dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens.