KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to celebrate, we’re about to get new music from Dolly Parton!

Dolly Parton has a new album coming out titled Run Rose Run. The album is available for pre-order, and will be released on Friday, March 4.

Run Rose Run will be the companion album to a novel of the same name Parton co-authored with James Patterson. The novel will be available March 7.

Parton and James Patterson will also be on a virtual book tour to celebrate the novel and her new album.

Parton is doing a live stream on March 3 to promote the album and the book. The live stream will be at 2:30 p.m. EST and the link is here.