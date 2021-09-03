New exhibit honoring Oak Ridge 85 opens

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge 85 are being honored for their part in desegregating schools in the Southeast. Over 60 years ago, the group of students entered Robertsville Middle and Oak Ridge High School after the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court case.

The exhibit at the Oak Ridge History Museum shares what those 85 brave students did.

“The most satisfying part is knowing that the people that you grew up with, people you walked the streets day to day with, were really history,” Rose Weaver, co-chair for 65th-anniversary committee, said. “Those persons still recall the experiences that they had during that time and they want that information to be shared with other people.”

The exhibit will be at the Oak Ridge History Museum through the month of September.