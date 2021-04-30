New food truck park opening in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new food truck park is coming to northwest Knox County.

It will be next to the new Food City on Schaad Road. There will be up to 10 trucks in rotation a day, projectors for movie night, and a stage for live music. The owners say it will bring fun events and a larger variety of food options to the area.

We want this to be a community hang-out, where everybody can come, they can bring the kids. They can bring the dogs. The community can just get together.” Jason Strange, managing partner

The new food truck park is set to open up sometime between mid-May and early June.